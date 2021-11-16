Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 16 2021 7:17pm
01:46

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available in Sask. beginning Nov. 17

A limited supply of Johnson & Johnson‘s single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to eligible Saskatchewan residents starting this Wednesday.

