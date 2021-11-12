Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 12 2021 7:13pm
02:00

Support for high-needs Saskatchewan Income Support clients increasing

Support for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients with complex challenges or at risk of homelessness is being increased, according to the provincial government.

