Support for high-needs Saskatchewan Income Support clients increasing

The provincial government announced it is increasing support for high-needs Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients with complex challenges who are at risk of homelessness.

Government officials said the Social Services Ministry will begin providing direct payments of shelter benefits available for rent, utilities and security deposits on behalf of these specific clients.

The ministry is also investing an additional $113,000 in 2021-22 to expand money management and trusteeship services provided through currently-contracted organizations by 25 per cent, to support more clients with complex needs, read a press release on Friday.

“Since the launch of the SIS program in 2019, we’ve been listening to feedback and reviewing the program to consider if it needed adjustments,” Social Services Minister Lori Carr said in a statement.

“While the majority of clients have been successful in managing their money and paying their own bills, we recognize that some clients with high needs require additional support, and we’re providing it.”

Officials said there are additional dollars available over and above basic amounts for people on the SIS program, including those who are homeless and/or have just recently transitioned to the new program. This includes stabilization benefits to secure stable housing and additional dollars for emergency situations.

SIS clients can contact their income assistance worker to learn more about the supports available to them.

