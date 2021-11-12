Menu

Canada

Support for high-needs Saskatchewan Income Support clients increasing

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 12:43 pm
Support for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients with complex challenges or at risk of homelessness is being increased, according to the provincial government. View image in full screen
Support for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients with complex challenges or at risk of homelessness is being increased, according to the provincial government. File / Global News

The provincial government announced it is increasing support for high-needs Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients with complex challenges who are at risk of homelessness.

Government officials said the Social Services Ministry will begin providing direct payments of shelter benefits available for rent, utilities and security deposits on behalf of these specific clients.

Read more: Temporary shelter necessary to help Saskatoon’s homeless, but long-term solutions needed: advocates

The ministry is also investing an additional $113,000 in 2021-22 to expand money management and trusteeship services provided through currently-contracted organizations by 25 per cent, to support more clients with complex needs, read a press release on Friday.

“Since the launch of the SIS program in 2019, we’ve been listening to feedback and reviewing the program to consider if it needed adjustments,” Social Services Minister Lori Carr said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the majority of clients have been successful in managing their money and paying their own bills, we recognize that some clients with high needs require additional support, and we’re providing it.”

Read more: Camp Marjorie organizers calling for change to Social Services program

Officials said there are additional dollars available over and above basic amounts for people on the SIS program, including those who are homeless and/or have just recently transitioned to the new program. This includes stabilization benefits to secure stable housing and additional dollars for emergency situations.

SIS clients can contact their income assistance worker to learn more about the supports available to them.

Click to play video: 'Rallies call for changes to income assistance, say program putting more at risk of homelessness' Rallies call for changes to income assistance, say program putting more at risk of homelessness
Rallies call for changes to income assistance, say program putting more at risk of homelessness – Oct 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
