Global News at 10 Regina
November 12 2021 8:01pm
02:37

Cowessess First Nation chief leads through reckoning to reach healing

Chief Cadmus Delorme is leading Cowessess First Nation through a challenging time of reckoning and healing, all while navigating a path to self-governance.

