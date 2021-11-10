Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 10 2021 8:08am
04:13

COVID-19 update

The land border between Canada and the US has reopened, but not without restrictions. Dr. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the science behind the new safety measures.

