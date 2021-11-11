Quebec reports 663 COVID-19 cases, active total now above 5,500

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s COVID-19 caseload continues to grow, with 663 new cases reported on Thursday.

To date, the province has recorded 432,275 infections and 415,199 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to 5,543.

An additional four people have died from complications linked to the virus bringing the death toll in the province to 11,533.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations decreased by five compared to the previous day, with 13 patients admitted and 18 discharged for a total of 215. Of those, 42 are in intensive care for a decrease of three.

Quebec’s vaccine coverage is on the rise with than 13,5 million doses administered to date, including 13,545 doses in the last 24 hours.

So far 90,8 per cent of the population aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88,3 per cent of the population aged 12 and over is considered adequately vaccinated.

Booster shots for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine begins next week on Nov. 16 for Quebecers aged 70 and over.