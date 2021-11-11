Menu

Health

Quebec reports 663 COVID-19 cases, active total now above 5,500

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update
The land border between Canada and the US has reopened, but not without restrictions. Dr. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the science behind the new safety measures.

Quebec’s COVID-19 caseload continues to grow, with 663 new cases reported on Thursday.

To date, the province has recorded 432,275 infections and 415,199 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to 5,543.

An additional four people have died from complications linked to the virus bringing the death toll in the province to 11,533.

Read more: Quebec Superior Court rejects request to suspend COVID-19 passport system

Pandemic-related hospitalizations decreased by five compared to the previous day, with 13 patients admitted and 18 discharged for a total of 215. Of those, 42 are in intensive care for a decrease of three.

Quebec’s vaccine coverage is on the rise with than 13,5 million doses administered to date, including 13,545 doses in the last 24 hours.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec expands booster shot vaccinations, including those 70 and over

So far 90,8 per cent of the population aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88,3 per cent of the population aged 12 and over is considered adequately vaccinated.

Booster shots for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine begins next week on Nov. 16 for Quebecers aged 70 and over.

