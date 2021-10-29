Menu

Crime
October 29 2021 7:01pm
01:40

Couple identified in Osoyoos murder-suicide

Neighbours have identified a couple living in an Osoyoos gated community associated with what police are calling a tragic murder suicide. Jules Knox reports.

