Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Alberta Government
October 25 2021 8:06pm
01:48

Alberta MLAs back in legislature for fall session

After a four-month break, Alberta’s MLAs were back inside the legislature Monday to kick off the fall session. Both the UCP and NDP have their priorities and, as Tom Vernon reports, it didn’t take long for the two sides to be at odds.

Advertisement

Video Home