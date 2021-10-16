Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 16 2021 8:04pm
01:34

A helping hand for Regina kids

A youth mentorship program that was started by a Saskatchewan Roughrider, is installing an indoor turf facility in the near future in hopes of providing a year-round athletic complex for Regina youth.

