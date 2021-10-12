Art October 12 2021 8:28pm 01:38 Thompson Okanagan LGBTQIA2S+ artists showcased in exhibition In honour of Fall and Pride celebrations, Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna is amplifying the work of Okanagan artists. Sydney Morton has more about the works being showcased. LGBTQIA2+ artists’ work on display at West Kelowna Grizzli Winery REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261523/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261523/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?