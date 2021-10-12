Menu

October 12 2021 8:28pm
Thompson Okanagan LGBTQIA2S+ artists showcased in exhibition

In honour of Fall and Pride celebrations, Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna is amplifying the work of Okanagan artists. Sydney Morton has more about the works being showcased.

