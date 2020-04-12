Coronavirus: Kelowna playwright offers comedic relief

Kelowna Playwright C.J. Wilkins is reconstructing his debut hit play Swipe Right that was first staged two years ago about the inner workings of dating.

Now, the play about online dating is going online, and Wilkins’ is doing it for a good cause, raising funds for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

Originally the play was interactive, the audience members using screencasting on their phones to take part in the story, which came in handy for the new adaptation.