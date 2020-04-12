Coronavirus: Kelowna playwright not calling curtain on comedy

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Playwright C.J. Wilkins is reconstructing his debut hit play Swipe Right that was first staged two years ago about the inner workings of dating.

Now, the play about online dating is going online, and Wilkins is doing it for a good cause, raising funds for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

Originally the play was interactive, the audience members using screencasting on their phones to take part in the story, which came in handy for the new adaptation.

“A lot of the play is going to be left to the imagination of the listener or the viewer,” said Wilkins.

“We have taken (and adapted) the technology we used in the original show but then the actual performance is just going to be with the actor’s voices.”

The online play will have all the action on the screen; text flurries, matches and interactions with the actors voices to string it all together.

The play pulls back the curtain on what are usually private conversations rooted in finding love in the digital age.

“People are turning to art during this unprecedented time and I have some I can make available to people,” said Wilkins.

And Wilkins is using technology to provide a little comedic relief.

“The irony of this show is online dating is connection without connection,” said actress Josie Morrow.

“People crave all of these connections and they try all these different ways. And that’s what we are getting at here is that there are so many connections to be made.”

To tune into the play and watch the madness unfold on your screen visit www.facebook.com/swiperightplaydotcom on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m.