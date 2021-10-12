LGBTQIA2+ artists’ work on display at West Kelowna Grizzli Winery

Send this page to someone via email

LGBTQIA2S+ artists’ work is being put in the spotlight at West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery.

The exhibit features three artists: photographer Jess Beaudin, interdisciplinary artist Shimshon Obadia and oil and acrylic artist Teshia Saunders.

“We can’t just portray art from well-known artists, we can’t just portray art from big cities or well-known community members… we have to make sure that we are providing a platform and a space — especially space as large as vast as we do have here — and making sure that we are welcoming each and every person in our community,” said Breanna Nathorst, Grizzli Winery’s sales and events coordinator.

The work on display shares pieces of themselves in each photograph, painting and creation.

For their installation, Obadia used different forms of film and film processing featuring fake flowers underneath self-portraits.

“[The photos are] of me dancing in some of my favourite skirts,” said Obadia.

“The idea here is that through the practice of self-activism and self-advocacy use the imagery of, in this case, myself, being a transgender, queer, polyamorous, pansexual person celebrating all the aspects of my identity, just doing the very celebratory movement of dancing in some of my favourite skirts.”

For Saunders, she makes her artistic debut the West Kelowna exhibit where she shares her passion for the environment.

“I have sort of my more landscape work and then I have also my ‘cosmic face’ work, which is my personal favourite, and both symbolize how we as people put on our own view onto the environment that … we want to see, instead of the actual impact that we’re having [on the planet],” said Saunders.

The Pride Exhibition will be on display at Grizzli Winery until Nov. 28.