Getting creative: Interest in art classes growing amid pandemic

Anda Koubis, director of Fleming College Haliburton School of Art and Design, said it has been busy on campus this year.

“Our phones were ringing off the hook before the start of this semester,” she said. “We are fully enrolled in all of our certificates and both of the diplomas are very well attended as well. So the students are really looking for the hands-on and intensive experience that is offered at this school.”

The campus, nestled in cottage country in Haliburton, Ont., is home to programs like digital image design, artist blacksmith, fibre arts and ceramics.

René Petitjean is an instructor for both artist blacksmith and ceramics. He said he has noticed a boom in both disciplines.

“Especially with clay,” he said. “In talking to our supplier, they have sold more kilns than ever before. And they are selling smaller kilns because people are doing it at home because of COVID.”

Petitjean said he thinks people are looking for that hands-on connection and said creative activities like pottery can help with stress and anxiety.

“It is very calming,” said Petitjean. “You can think of it kind of like a yoga practice, it is all fluid.”

He said the class has become so popular this year, they are adding a winter term in both ceramics and artist blacksmith.

Raine Knudsen with The Art School of Peterborough in Peterborough, Ont., said a number of people have been calling to enrol in classes and workshops.

“Art is healing,” she said. “I think people are really tapping into that.”

She said she thinks people are looking for that creative outlet.

“Everyone has their own reasons for making art,” said Knudsen. “I don’t think it is a reaction to anything, but I think it is a mindful response to their own well-being.”

For more information on Haliburton School of Art and Design, you can visit its website. To check out classes and workshops with the Art School of Peterborough, you can go to artschoolptbo.org.