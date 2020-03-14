Lifestyle March 14 2020 7:42pm 01:52 Lake Country theatre company takes precautions for upcoming play With closures at venues through the Okanagan Valley on events over 250, the Fred Skeleton Theatre Company is taking all the precautions to offer a little bit of comedic relief. Coronavirus: Lake Country’s Fred Skeleton Theatre Company not calling curtain yet <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6678827/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6678827/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?