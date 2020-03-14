Coronavirus: Lake Country’s Fred Skeleton Theatre Company not calling curtain yet

With closures at venues through the Okanagan Valley on events over 250 people, the Fred Skeleton Theatre Company is taking all the precautions to offer a little bit of comic relief.

“A man named Serge has bought a painting that’s four feet by five feet, all white, and his best friend, Marie, is really upset about it, and a third friend is the peacemaker between them, and what ends up happening is this comedic unfolding,” said director Shannon Mason-Brown.

The catalyst that pulls the pin on the characters’ friendship is the price tag of the white painting.

The play will go on at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, B.C., where they are taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by limiting ticket sales to under 250 and spreading out guests throughout the theatre.

Story continues below advertisement

“People can be together and experience things and their lives can still go on,” said Mason-Brown.

“And just get a break from everything that is going on and the stress in all of our minds.”

View link »

Art, the Tony award-winning play that follows the explosion of a friendship and also digs into the meaning and value that society places on art, ironically, in a piece of theatrical art itself.

READ MORE: Kelowna Fan Experience postponed due to coronavirus concerns

“It’s definitely given me a different perspective on how everyone sees art and it’s really in the eye of the beholder and to say something is or isn’t art really is an argument that will continue until the end of time,” said Bonnie Esson, who is playing Marie.

The piece of art that is at the centre of the play is a white canvas with white paint on it.

“Serge, I think, sees the painting not just as a work of art but as a status symbol; he can say, ‘now I am a bit of a collector’,” said Neville Bowman, who plays Serge.

Art will be at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, B.C., from March 19-21 and from March 26-29. Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com

Story continues below advertisement

For up to date information visit Fred Skeleton Theatre Company’s click here