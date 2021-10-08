Menu

October 8 2021 10:29am
04:29

Bombers work to further reconciliation with orange jerseys

In a CFL first, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks will both be wearing orange jerseys in their pre-game warmup Friday to raise money for Indigenous organizations in each community.

