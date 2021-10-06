Global National: Oct. 6

Canadians learn new details about federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The deadline facing federal workers, train travelers and plane passengers across the country who have yet to get their shots. The urgent demands for Ottawa to step in to ease the strain on Canada’s health care system. How cancelled surgeries during Alberta’s fourth wave has taken a toll on pediatric patients. Do I have a future in this? Can I back to school for something else? The career questions that led Canadians to the tech industry. Plus, revelations about a little-known type of killer whales that swam under the radar, until now.