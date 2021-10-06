Menu

Fines
October 6 2021 7:02pm
City considers increasing fines for parking on residential streets during snow-clearing

A new report submitted to city hall says with tickets and courtesy tows rising during residential parking bans, it’s time to hit Winnipeggers harder in the wallet.

