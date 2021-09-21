Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fines
September 21 2021 9:15pm
00:45

2 Manitoba restaurants cry ‘tyranny’ after shutdown, $40K fines for health violations

The owners of two Tuxedo restaurants are complaining about what they call “fascism” after their businesses were shut down for eat-in dining by provincial health officials and fined $40,000.

Advertisement

Video Home