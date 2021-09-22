Menu

September 22 2021 11:03am
01:52

Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines

Monstrosity Burger and Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant were given $40,000 worth of fines for violating Manitoba public health orders.

