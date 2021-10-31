Menu

Overnight parking restriction returns to London, Ont. on Monday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 31, 2021 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'City considers increasing fines for parking on residential streets during snow-clearing' City considers increasing fines for parking on residential streets during snow-clearing
WATCH: A new report submitted to city hall says with tickets and courtesy tows rising during residential parking bans, it’s time to hit Winnipeggers harder in the wallet – Oct 6, 2021

On Monday Nov. 1, personal vehicle parking will be restricted again on London, Ont., streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The City of London says drivers will be required to register their vehicle to park overnight on most City streets as part of the Overnight Parking Pass program.

Vehicles parked without a valid pass may be ticketed.

Read more: City of London responds to ‘aggressive ticketing’ complaints from downtown business with short-term parking

The City says between Nov. 1 and April 30, a maximum of 15 free overnight parking passes is issued per vehicle licence plate.

Londoners can obtain their passes online or by calling 519-661-4537 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Commercial vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles and oversized vehicles are not eligible for overnight parking passes.

Read more: Trio charged after London, Ont., parking lot fight led to weapons investigation

The City says if snow is forecast, a message will be posted on the City’s overnight parking registry, and passes will not be valid during that time.

Residents seeking more information are asked to contact the City’s parking enforcement at 519-661-4537.

