Overnight parking restriction returns to London, Ont. on Monday

On Monday Nov. 1, personal vehicle parking will be restricted again on London, Ont., streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The City of London says drivers will be required to register their vehicle to park overnight on most City streets as part of the Overnight Parking Pass program.

Vehicles parked without a valid pass may be ticketed.

The City says between Nov. 1 and April 30, a maximum of 15 free overnight parking passes is issued per vehicle licence plate.

Londoners can obtain their passes online or by calling 519-661-4537 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Commercial vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles and oversized vehicles are not eligible for overnight parking passes.

The City says if snow is forecast, a message will be posted on the City’s overnight parking registry, and passes will not be valid during that time.

Residents seeking more information are asked to contact the City’s parking enforcement at 519-661-4537.

Overnight parking restrictions start again on Monday, November 1. Overnight Parking Passes will be required to leave your vehicle on-street during the hours of 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Learn more: https://t.co/OKgb26eyEJ pic.twitter.com/gPyranKjp2 — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) October 31, 2021