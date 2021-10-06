City considers increasing fines for parking on residential streets during snow-clearing

Send this page to someone via email

A new report submitted to city hall says with tickets and courtesy tows rising during residential parking bans, it’s time to hit Winnipeggers harder in the wallet.

The report recommends a fine for parking on residential streets during snow-clearing be increased from $150 to $200 and from $112.50 to $150 for the early-payment discount rate.

According to the report, the number of tickets handed out per enforcement shift has risen from 308 in 2018 to 407 in 2020.

There was just one residential parking ban in those years, and while there were 923 tickets issued in 2018, that number went up to 1220 tickets in 2020.

The number of courtesy tows has also risen from 2,947 in 2018 to 12,196 during a January 2021 parking ban.

On average, a courtesy tow costs $40, which adds up to more than $483,000 in tows dished out in January.

“Despite efforts by the Public Service to educate the public on the need for RPB compliance and enforce non-compliance, parked vehicles remain a significant hinderance to effective and efficient snow clearing services,” the report reads.

The report will be discussed at the Infrastructure and Public Works committee meeting on October 12.