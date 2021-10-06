Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 6 2021 6:22pm 02:04 Toronto teacher found not guilty of negligence in student’s drowning A Toronto teacher was found not guilty of criminal negligence in the drowning death of a teenage student. Caryn Lieberman reports. Judge finds Toronto teacher not guilty of negligence in 2017 teen student’s drowning REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8248967/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8248967/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?