Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Verdict expected for Toronto teacher charged in 2017 teen student’s drowning

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination' Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination. Catherine McDonald reports – Jun 29, 2021

TORONTO — An Ontario judge is expected to deliver a verdict today in the trial of a Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.

Nicholas Mills oversaw the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park during which Jeremiah Perry drowned.

Mills, a teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute, has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Prosecutors have alleged Mills ignored safety rules in planning and carrying out the multi-day excursion, and allowed Perry — who they argued could not swim — to go in the water without a life-jacket.

Read more: Judge delays decision in case of Toronto teacher charged in student’s drowning

Defence lawyers, meanwhile, have said the Crown has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Perry couldn’t swim, which they said is necessary to establish negligence.

Story continues below advertisement

They have also argued Mills shouldn’t be held to a higher standard than the “average parent” conducting a similar trip.

Mills took the stand in his own defence during the trial and acknowledged he did not follow some rules imposed by the Toronto District School Board because he believed them to be impractical or unnecessary. Some of the measures would have made it impossible to carry out the trip at all, he told a virtual court.

The teacher maintained, however, that the safety requirements he imposed went beyond what’s commonly done in the private sector.

The Crown has alleged Mills bypassed some rules because he felt he “knew better.”

Read more: Crown makes closing arguments in case of Toronto teacher charged in teen’s drowning

Court has heard the trip was part of an ongoing program for underserved youth, and that students were required to pass a swimming test in order to participate.

Perry failed the test, as did nearly half of the students who took part in the excursion, the court has heard. Several students also wore life-jackets during the assessment, which was against the regulations established for overnight canoe trips.

Students who failed the test were supposed to be given swimming lessons and take part in a second assessment, court heard. Those who failed a second time were to be offered an alternate outing.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence has alleged the school knew the test was amended to allow life-jackets, despite testimony from the school’s principal, who denied that was the case.

Mills also testified he believed Perry had passed the mandatory swim test, saying he saw what he thought was a “P” for “pass” next to the teen’s name when he “scanned” the test results.

Perry disappeared in the water at Big Trout Lake on July 4, 2017, and his body was recovered the next day by police divers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto teacher charged with student’s drowning on school trip' Toronto teacher charged with student’s drowning on school trip
Toronto teacher charged with student’s drowning on school trip – Jul 26, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Algonquin Park tagJeremiah Perry tagNicholas Mills tagCanoe trip tagToronto teacher tagJeremiah Perry Drowning tagToronto Student tagcanoe trip ontario tagCW Jefferys Collegiate Institute tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers