Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge delays decision in case of Toronto teacher charged in student’s drowning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination' Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination – Jun 29, 2021

TORONTO — A judge has delayed her decision in the case of a Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a 15-year-old boy on a canoe trip.

The prosecution argues Nicholas Mills breached his duty of care in organizing the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park, where Jeremiah Perry drowned.

Crown attorney Anna Stanford alleges the teacher from C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute ignored safety rules and allowed Perry, who she says could not swim, in the water without a life-jacket.

Read more: Toronto teen student would not have drowned if he wore a life jacket, teacher acknowledges at trial

Mills has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Trending Stories

The defence has disputed the allegation that Perry could not swim, and argued that the teacher’s conduct did not meet the threshold for a criminal conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Maureen Forestell says it has been an unusually busy summer and she will give her decision on Oct. 6.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for TDSB teacher charged in drowning death of teen' Trial begins for TDSB teacher charged in drowning death of teen
Trial begins for TDSB teacher charged in drowning death of teen – May 10, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Algonquin Park tagJeremiah Perry tagTrout Lake tagNicholas Mills tagToronto teacher tagJeremiah Perry Drowning tagToronto student drowning tagToronto Student tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers