Crime

Crown to begin closing arguments in case of Toronto teacher charged in teen’s drowning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination' Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination
WATCH ABOVDE: Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination – Jun 29, 2021

Prosecutors are expected to lay out their case today against a Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a student on a high school canoe trip.

Closing submissions in the case of Nicholas Mills began yesterday, with the defence arguing his conduct did not meet the threshold for a criminal conviction.

Mills has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the July 4, 2017, drowning of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry.

Read more: Toronto teacher charged in teen’s drowning shouldn’t be held to ‘optimal’ standard: defence

The Crown alleges Mills ignored safety rules in planning and carrying out the trip, including in allowing Perry — who it alleges could not swim — to go in the water without a life jacket.

In its submissions yesterday, the defence disputed the allegation that Perry could not swim, saying he would not otherwise have been able to reach the area where he drowned.

Defence lawyer Phil Campbell also argued Mills’s conduct should not be measured against the best practices of experts, but rather what would be reasonable for the “average parent.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
