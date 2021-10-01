Menu

October 1 2021 8:20pm
01:48

Famous ‘Field of Dreams’ goes to auction

Fans of the T.V. show ‘Rust Valley Restorers’ have a chance to bring home a piece of the now famous field of dreams. Sydney Morton visited the lot that sports more than 500 classic cars before they go to auction.

