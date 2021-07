Much like this summers’ weather, the Kelowna real estate market is red hot.

Just for a temperature check, the benchmark house price in the Central Okanagan is $915,000.

And while the real estate market may be showing signs of slowing, the LUXURY housing market is still going strong.

So strong one that one Kelowna homeowner, is selling their home listed at 6.49 MILLION dollars at auction, with no reserve bidding.