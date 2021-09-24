Menu

Canada
September 24 2021 7:23pm
01:40

Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated

A day after the SHA announced its halting organ transplants because its overwhelmed by COVID-19, the father of Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet urged people to get vaccinated.

