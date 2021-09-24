Canada September 24 2021 7:23pm 01:40 Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated A day after the SHA announced its halting organ transplants because its overwhelmed by COVID-19, the father of Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet urged people to get vaccinated. Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8219993/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8219993/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?