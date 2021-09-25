Menu

Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports record-high 282 hospitalizations, 63 in ICU

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated' Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated
A day after the SHA announced its halting organ transplants because its overwhelmed by COVID-19, the father of Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet urged people to get vaccinated.

For the seventh time this week, Saskatchewan has broken the record of patients in hospital with COVID-19.

Read more: QR codes temporarily removed from Sask. COVID-19 vaccine records due to ‘privacy breach’

As of Saturday, 282 patients positive for the virus are in hospital. This includes 63 patients in ICU, another new record for the province.

Health officials are reporting an additional 492 cases on Saturday.

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of new cases with 127, followed by the north west zone with 85 cases.

Click to play video: 'QR codes temporarily removed from Sask. COVID-19 vaccine records due to ‘privacy breach’' QR codes temporarily removed from Sask. COVID-19 vaccine records due to ‘privacy breach’
QR codes temporarily removed from Sask. COVID-19 vaccine records due to ‘privacy breach’

There are 4,751 active cases reported in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Four more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Saturday.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. hospital shares fun video to boost staff spirit

Since Friday’s COVID-19 update, health-care workers have administered 5,017 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

