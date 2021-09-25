COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports record-high 282 hospitalizations, 63 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

For the seventh time this week, Saskatchewan has broken the record of patients in hospital with COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 282 patients positive for the virus are in hospital. This includes 63 patients in ICU, another new record for the province.

Health officials are reporting an additional 492 cases on Saturday.

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of new cases with 127, followed by the north west zone with 85 cases.

There are 4,751 active cases reported in the province.

Four more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Saturday.

Since Friday’s COVID-19 update, health-care workers have administered 5,017 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.