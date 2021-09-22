Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 22 2021 8:26pm
01:43

Man living at home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask. faces sexual assault, child porn charges

A 40-year-old man who resided in a licensed day care is facing five different charges in relation to child sexual assault and child pornography.

Advertisement

Video Home