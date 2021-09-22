Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 22 2021 6:15pm
02:19

Suspect charged with Toronto police officer’s murder granted bail

The man charged in connection with the killing of a Toronto police officer this summer has been granted bail. Caryn Lieberman reports.

