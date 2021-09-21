Decision 2021 September 21 2021 12:35am 03:37 Lethbridge NDP candidate Elaine Perez reacts to federal election results Lethbridge NDP candidate Elaine Perez finished second behind Conservative incumbent Rachel Harder in Monday’s federal election. Tom Roulston has more with Perez’s reaction on election night. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8207667/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8207667/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?