Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Decision 2021
September 21 2021 12:35am
03:37

Lethbridge NDP candidate Elaine Perez reacts to federal election results

Lethbridge NDP candidate Elaine Perez finished second behind Conservative incumbent Rachel Harder in Monday’s federal election. Tom Roulston has more with Perez’s reaction on election night.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.