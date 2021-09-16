Menu

Global National
September 16 2021 8:32pm
01:00

Trudeau targets O’Toole over Alberta’s COVID-19 crisis

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau is calling Alberta’s COVID-19 crisis ‘heartbreaking.’ Abigail Bimman explains how Trudeau took swipes at Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole over the situation.

