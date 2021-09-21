Menu

Federal Election
September 21 2021 12:26am
00:28

Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr says newly elected Liberal government brings new team, platform

Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr tells Global News the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Canada and says newly elected Liberal government will bring a new team and a new platform to Canadians.

