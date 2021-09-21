Menu

Federal Election
September 21 2021 12:46am
00:25

NDP challenger in Winnipeg North talks talks about ‘a really tough race’

After losing in her bid to take Winnipeg North from Liberal incumbent Kevin Lamoureux , first-time NDP challenger Melissa Chung-Mowat says she plans to run again.

