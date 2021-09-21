Menu

Politics
September 21 2021 12:19pm
04:38

Elections Canada on voting in Manitoba and mail-in ballots

“We did the best we could under the circumstances and it was a short election…”
Elections Canada’s Marie-France Kenny talks about counting mail-in ballots and voter turnout in Manitoba.

