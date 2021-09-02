Menu

Canada
September 2 2021 8:46am
04:30

Election issues for older Canadians

Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans checks in with the Canadian Association of Retired Persons to see what challenges older Canadians are facing in this upcoming election.

