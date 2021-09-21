Federal Election September 21 2021 8:07pm 01:48 Maxime Bernier’s popularity tied to more than health restriction anger, experts say Galvanized by vaccinations and pandemic issues, support for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) more than tripled nationally in Monday’s election. Will Reimer reports on what the future is for the PPC. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?