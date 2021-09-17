2021 federal election September 17 2021 6:29pm 01:12 Canada election: B.C’s Cloverdale – Langley City riding is one to watch A rematch from 2019, the Liberals are hoping to unseat Tamara Jansen and win back Cloverdale-Langley City. Richard Zussman explains what impact Cloverdale-Langley City could have on the electoral map. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200394/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200394/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?