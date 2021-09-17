Menu

2021 federal election
September 17 2021 6:30pm
01:31

Canada election: B.C.’s Vancouver Granville riding is one to watch

With Jody Wilson-Raybould not running again, the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP are all trying to position themselves to pick up those votes. Richard Zussman looks closely at Vancouver-Granville.

