Global News Hour at 6 BC September 6 2021 9:23pm 08:45 One-on-one with Green Party leader Annamie Paul Global’s Neetu Garcha talks to federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul about election issues including housing affordability, and the internal conflict within her party. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171009/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171009/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?