Canada election: Former leader Elizabeth May on future of the Green Party

Former Green Party leader and re-elected Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says election results show Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s “gamble did not pay off” and it was “reckless” to call an election during the pandemic and B.C.’s wildfire season. May also responds to questions about the relevancy of the Green Party after her colleagues, leader Annamie Paul and Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly, both lost in their ridings. “I have never seen the party so unprepared for an election,” she said, adding discussions will happen in a post-mortem but the Greens can make a real difference in a minority government.