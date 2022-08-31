Menu

Politics

Green Party is in disarray, Elizabeth May says as she enters leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 1:53 pm
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.

May, who quit as leader of the Greens in 2019, is running on a joint ticket with Jonathan Pedneault, an expert on crisis situations who has investigated abuses in war zones.

Read more: Elizabeth May among 6 candidates to run for Green Party leadership, sources say

Launching their campaign today in Sidney, B.C., each pledged to appoint the other as deputy leader if they are announced as the winner, and both promised to get co-leadership enshrined in the party’s constitution.

May, one of two Green MPs sitting in the House of Commons, says the party has been in disarray and apologized for mistakes she made in the past.

Read more: Elizabeth May is running for Green Party leadership — again, sources say

The other four candidates to throw their hat into the ring include Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in last year’s election, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, a federal public servant who ran for the Greens in Hull-Aylmer, Que.

Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott also joined the race on a joint ticket.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
