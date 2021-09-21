Menu

2021 election
September 21 2021 2:52am
02:10

Canada election: Good night for Liberals in Metro Vancouver

The Liberals were the big winner in British Columbia Monday night. Global News reporter Richard Zussman looks at the key Metro Vancouver ridings that flipped to another party.

