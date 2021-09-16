Menu

Global News at Noon BC
September 16 2021 4:02pm
04:21

Creator of Orange Shirt Day on raising awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Phyllis Jack Webstad, a residential school survivor and creator of Orange Shirt Day, shares her story and how the B.C. Lions have helped raise awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

