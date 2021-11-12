Menu

Sports

B.C. Lions team up with province to tackle racism in schools

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Creator of Orange Shirt Day on raising awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day' Creator of Orange Shirt Day on raising awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Phyllis Jack Webstad, a residential school survivor and creator of Orange Shirt Day, shares her story and how the B.C. Lions have helped raise awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day – Sep 16, 2021

The B.C. Lions are launching an anti-racism program aimed at creating a safer place for students and their families.

The program is a three-year partnership between the CFL team and the provincial government, and will be focused on students in Grades 6 to 10.

Lions players will hold workshops in at least 20 schools across the province between February and May of 2022 to engage students on issues like diversity and inclusion. The workshops will be held in-person or virtually depending on public health orders.

Read more: B.C. Lions unveil logo by Indigenous artist to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Players will share their own experiences with racism and encourage students to keep the conversation going.

“As an adult, I’ve had the opportunity to sit down and have some frank discussions. Hopefully, this is what this program is all about,” former Lion Sean Millington said.

As part of the three-year partnership, the government has committed $115,000 to the program this year.

Corus Entertainment is the rights holder to B.C. Lions radio broadcasts.

 

