B.C. Lions team up with province to tackle racism in schools

The B.C. Lions are launching an anti-racism program aimed at creating a safer place for students and their families.

The program is a three-year partnership between the CFL team and the provincial government, and will be focused on students in Grades 6 to 10.

Lions players will hold workshops in at least 20 schools across the province between February and May of 2022 to engage students on issues like diversity and inclusion. The workshops will be held in-person or virtually depending on public health orders.

Players will share their own experiences with racism and encourage students to keep the conversation going.

“As an adult, I’ve had the opportunity to sit down and have some frank discussions. Hopefully, this is what this program is all about,” former Lion Sean Millington said.

As part of the three-year partnership, the government has committed $115,000 to the program this year.

