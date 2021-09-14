Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 14 2021 9:55am
01:33

Videos show Greg Fertuck’s suspected movements before Sheree Fertuck disappeared

Surveillance video is painting a picture of Greg Fertuck’s suspected whereabouts on the day his estranged wife Sheree went missing.

