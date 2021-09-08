Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 8 2021 9:43am
01:39

PGA Tour Canada returns to Saskatchewan for Elk Ridge Open

Canada’s top golf tour returns to Saskatchewan this week after a five-year absence when the Elk Ridge Open tees off Thursday near Waskesiu.

